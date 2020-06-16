MCGREGOR, Iowa — Severna Cowell, 86, of McGregor, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, in McGregor, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, in McGregor, Iowa. Burial will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. We ask that everyone wears a facemask and follows social distancing guidelines.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, Iowa, is assisting the family.