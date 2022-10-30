KIELER, Wis. — Terry Ann Check, 72, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, as a result of complications associated with her 62-year battle with diabetes.

A Mass of Catholic Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be a wake from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 6, for friends and family at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, where there will be a parish scripture service at 2:45 p.m. There will also be a viewing for friends and family on Monday from 10-11:45 a.m. at the parish center prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

