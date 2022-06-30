Jane M. Avenarius, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary J. Cooley, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Patch Grove (Wis.) Cemetery.
John J. Etienne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church. Celebration of life: Noon to 6 p.m. today, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive, Dubuque.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon Saturday at the auditorium.
Clara E.L. Klein, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Savanna, Ill. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Wilma M. Mensen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
J. Bruce Meriwether, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Geraldine Moorman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Diane L. Oberfoell-Kreiman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Charlotte A. Powers, Paso Robles, Calif. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, Iowa.
Janice A. Ronnerud, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Darlington United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Jacklyn Schaefer, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
