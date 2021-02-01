Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Matthew M. Boland, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home.
Hollis B. Butteris, Port Charlotte, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mary D. Ginter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church.
Alma Z. Loesche, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Bonnie J. Steffen, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Raymond F. Waller, Key West, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.