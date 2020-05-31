THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Mary Ann Maerschalk, 86, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Florida.
A Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa, will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion.
Marilyn was born December 26, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Flanagan) Koester. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque and Mercy School of Nursing. On August 27, 1960, in Dubuque, Marilyn was united in marriage to Joseph Maerschalk. She was a registered nurse and was employed at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Iowa City, and Linn-Mar High School in Marion until retiring in 1995. Marilyn was previously a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Joseph Maerschalk, of The Villages, Florida; three sons, Carig Maerschalk, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mark Maerschalk, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jeff (Sanya) Maerschalk, of Castle Rock, Colorado; a daughter, Susan (Brian) Arnold, of West Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Corbett, Landon Corbett, and Jacob and Jadyn Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Brendan Corbett.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials in Marilyn’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa.
Please share a memory of Marilyn’s at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.