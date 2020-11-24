DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Patricia H. “Pat” Dreessens, 88, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Church Cemetery in Dickeyville.
Pat was born on September 8, 1932, in Louisburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Will and Clara (Leibfried) Lange. She married Edwin J. “George” Dreessens on April 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1994.
Pat and Ed owned the IGA Grocery Store in Dickeyville, and she also worked at Lands’ End.
She was an active member of Holy Ghost Church and was involved in the Brickl Memorial Library.
Pat was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles.
She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy (Stan) King, Kieler, Joan (Ken) Cullen, Platteville, and Jill (Terry) Richter, Waukesha, WI; four sons, Gary Dreessens, Dickeyville, Mark (Vickie) Dreessens, Platteville, Dale (Patti) Dreessens, and Greg (Velena) Dreessens, both of Cuba City; sisters, Rosalyn Haug, Council Bluffs, IA, Delia Schroeder, Dickeyville, Doris (Bill) Wiederholt, Jean Lange, and Lu Lange, all of Dubuque; brothers, Fr. Ron Lange, Kansas, Sam (Marlene) Lange, Dubuque, and Mike (Doris) Lange, Hazel Green; sisters-in-law, Sue Lange, Hiroko Lange, and Bobbie Lange; 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Emmily) Dreessens, Kari (Russ) Hill, Kathie (Chad) Fenner, Dana (Michael) King, Anna (Justin) Klinko, Ryan (Erin) Dreessens, Chase (Rachel) Dreessens, Scott (Chrissi) Cullen, Erin (Bryan) Heins, Kevin (Kasey) Richter, Samantha (Charlie) Feil, Tyler Dreessens, and Taylor Dreessens; and 14 1/2 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob Lange, Jerry Lange, Earl (MaryLee) Lange and Bill Lange; and brothers-in-law, Keith Haug and Gene Schroeder.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospital ER and ICU, and the Dickeyville Rescue Squad.
