WEST UNION, Iowa — Mary Priscilla Bock, 83, of West Union, Iowa, formerly of Elgin, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Doebel as the officiant. There will be a two hour visitation before services at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery in West Union, Iowa. Burnham-Wood Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.