Jeanette “Jan” Ruth Hess, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 9:45am-10:45am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd. Dubuque IA. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the church. Following the luncheon at the church, any who wish to join are invited to the burial at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.