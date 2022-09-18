Jeanette “Jan” Ruth Hess, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 9:45am-10:45am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd. Dubuque IA. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the church. Following the luncheon at the church, any who wish to join are invited to the burial at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Jan was born on July 5, 1938, in Columbus Wisconsin to Lester and Laura Schmidt.
She graduated from Columbus High School and earned a scholarship to Milwaukee Downer College. She was a member of the college rowing team. Jan graduated with a Teaching Degree in English. She began her teaching career at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Illinois.
She met her husband John after moving to Aurora and the two began their life together. After John earned his Doctorate, they moved to Dubuque. Their life was filled with travel all over the world, where they experienced new cultures, history and theater. Jan had a warm smile and a caring heart and made new friends everywhere she went.
Jan retired as Administrative Assistant for the Board of Supervisors for Dubuque County. She was named a First Citizen of Dubuque in 1996. Jan served on many local boards of directors such as Luther Manor and Medical Associates.
Jan was most proud of her 44 years as a supporter and mentor of the AA community.
Jan is survived by her brother; Roger (Jane) Schmidt and sister Edith Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; John Hess, and sisters; Alice Schmidt and Mary Beth Baumgartner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd. Dubuque, IA 52001.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.