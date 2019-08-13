James P. Rice, 93, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, until the service time at 12 p.m. noon at the Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3860 Asbury Road. Pastor Kristian Kincaid will be officiating. Interment will be held at the Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
James was born on March 22, 1926, in Platteville, Wis., to his parents, Harry and Ina Rice. He married the love of his life, Margaret E. (Avenarius) on April 8, 1944, she preceded him in death on June 8, 2016. James worked as a repairman for John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his retirement in 1980. James was a U.S. Army veteran who served in WWII.
James is survived by his daughter, Bonnie R. (Lyle) Connolly, of Davenport, Iowa; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Rice, of Epworth, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, James is preceded in death by his parents; one son, James P. Rice, Jr.; and a grandson, Scott T. Slattery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Dubuque or to the American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for all of their care and support shown to James.