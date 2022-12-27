DARLINGTON, Wis. — Mary A. Lindsay, age 93, of Darlington, WI passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington.
She was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of Chris Teutschmann and Lydia (Ubersox) Teutschmann. Mary grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she attended school. After graduating from high school, she was united in marriage to Donald Lindsay on May 19, 1948, in Shullsburg. Following their marriage, Mary and Donald started their family in rural Shullsburg where they began farming at the Lindsay home farm, later moving to Darlington where they lived and worked for many years. Mary worked at Dicks Supermarket in the Deli for many years making friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Mary is survived by her children: Gerald (Judy) Lindsay, Jane (Dan) O’Brien, Betsy (Tom) Ellefson, Dianne (Al) Black, John Lindsay, Laurie (Tim) Taylor, and Suzanne (Jeff) Riley all of Darlington; her 19 grandchildren; her 41 great-grandchildren; her brother Frank (Margaret) Teutschmann of Shullsburg; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald on December 19, 1989; a great-granddaughter in infancy, Alyvia Lucille Prine; and four brothers: Godfrey, Fritz, Jake, and William Tuestchmann.
Mary had many hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, traveling all over the United States, and traveling to Switzerland and Hawaii. Mary was a great seamstress and was able to fix up any dress. Though she lived in Darlington, she kept Shullsburg near and dear to her heart. When Mary graduated from Shullsburg High School, she was one of the top in her class and was the first Homecoming Queen. Mary’s family was the most important part of her life and cherished the time that they spent together. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her.
A funeral service for Mary A. Lindsay will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington (339 E Louisa St, Darlington, WI 53530) with Rev. Bill Whitford officiating. Burial will be held at Union Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, following the funeral service. A visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington (508 Park Place, Darlington, WI 53530) and from 10:00 AM- 10:45 AM on Wednesday December 28, 2022, at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Mary’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.