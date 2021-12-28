CUBA CITY, Wis. — Merton B. Deiter, 100, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away December 24, 2021 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home’s page. Burial will be in the St. Rose Cemetery following the service. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Merton was born May 19, 1921, to Walter and Clara (Schmieder) Deiter. One of five brothers, he grew up on the family farm outside of Cuba City. He was united in marriage to Janet Latham on June 17, 1950 and they were married for 66 years until she preceded him in death on February 6, 2016.
Mert left school after the 8th grade to work on the farm, and later joined the U.S. Army Air Force, serving from 1942-1946, where he repaired engines on B17s and B29s. After, he worked at the Cuba City Motor Company for many years, and often drove the school bus to high school sporting events. He later worked at the Dubuque Packing Company, repairing machines on the night shift. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 104. He was also a past member of the Cuba City Fire Department, St. Rose Parish Council, and Cuba City Council, and a charter member of Cole Acres Golf Course. After retirement, Mert and Janet enjoyed traveling to Florida and Branson, playing cards with their friends, watching the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, and visiting their grandchildren in Wisconsin and California.
Mert is survived by his four children, Diane (William) Van Deest, of Platteville, WI; Judy (Brian) Christian, of Verona, WI; Larry (Michele) Deiter, of Penn Valley, CA; and Paul Deiter, of Dubuque, IA; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Deiter, of Dubuque, IA; and Vernon Deiter, of Cuba City.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet; his parents Walter and Clara; two brothers, Russell Deiter and Gerald Deiter; and four sisters-in-law, Marian Deiter, Elaine Deiter, Luella Deiter, and Cecelia “Pat” Deiter. He was very close to Janet’s two brothers, Paul Latham and Donald Latham, who also preceded him in death.
A Merton B. Deiter Memorial Fund has been established and donations may be made to St. Rose Church or the Cuba City Fire Department.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey White and the staff at Epione Pavilion.
