Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
JoAnn R. Eggers, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial service: 1 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
June M. Friederick,
La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Kathleen F. Heim, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. today, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today at Steeple Square.
Sally P. Leemon, Mt. Carroll, Ill./Stoughton, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Time of sharing: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donald R. Mettille, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Shannon M. McDermott, Farley, Iowa, formerly of Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Nancy K. Rommel, Bakersfield, Calif. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Mary Ann Schaer, Elgin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Baptist Church, Elgin. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Marian A. Casten Schutte, Postville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Postville Cemetery.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.
Dianne M. Witherall, Dubuque — Mass: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.