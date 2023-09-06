Helen Ann (Kennedy) Lattner, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 97, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2023 at Stonehill Communities from natural causes. Visitation will be from 8 to 9:45 am Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. Columbkilles Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 am. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Ann was born on June 6, 1926, at home on her family farm in Bankston, Iowa to John and Marie (Pfiffner) Kennedy. Ann was a 1943 graduate of St Clement High School. After she received her teaching certificate from Clarke College, she taught in two different one-room schools in Dubuque County.

