Helen Ann (Kennedy) Lattner, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 97, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2023 at Stonehill Communities from natural causes. Visitation will be from 8 to 9:45 am Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. Columbkilles Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 am. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ann was born on June 6, 1926, at home on her family farm in Bankston, Iowa to John and Marie (Pfiffner) Kennedy. Ann was a 1943 graduate of St Clement High School. After she received her teaching certificate from Clarke College, she taught in two different one-room schools in Dubuque County.
On October 28, 1950 Ann was united in marriage to Loras Lattner at St Clement Catholic Church in Bankston. After marriage, Ann devoted her life to her family of five children. She always took great pride in her farm heritage, especially her “can do” work ethic. Like most girls raised on a farm she would eagerly and adroitly tackle any challenge.
She loved to quilt, garden, cook, bake, sew, write letters, help at the City Mission and visit the sick in area nursing homes and hospitals. She enjoyed her Euchre Clubs and following Iowa Hawkeye men’s and women’s basketball.
Ann’s priorities in life, were God, family and country (especially the Bankston area).
Her faith sustained and molded her into a loving and caring person.
Ann was an active member of St Columbkille’s Parish for over 70 years.
She was active in her community as a member of numerous groups and later in life as a religious education teacher and substitute teacher at Dubuque Catholic schools. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary, St Jude, and St Francis.
Ann is survived by her beloved sister Esther Fagan, her four children: John, Dr. Mike (Claire), Tom (Tammy) Lattner all of Dubuque, IA and Mary Ann (Harley) Roth of Cainesville, MO; grandchildren: Andy and Ryan (Katie) Roeth, Megan (Daniel) Stephens, Julia Lattner, Alyssa Lattner, Kaitlin (Connor) Flynn, and Drew (Deidre) Lattner: great grandchildren: Anna and Ali Roeth, Elizabeth and Genevieve Lattner, Nora and Ryder Stevens, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Loras, her daughter Lynne (Lattner) Prendergast, grandson Tyler Lattner, sisters Mickey (Don) Burlage, Kay(Joe) Smith, brother Charles, brother-in-laws Earl Fagan, Alfred and Eugene Lattner, sisters-in-laws, Velma (Leonard) Healy, Lenore (Merritt) Mauzey, Grace (Jack), Kennaman, Mary Irene Lattner and Helen (Mike) Agrella.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dubuque County Right to Life.
Special Thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill for loving and compassionate care.