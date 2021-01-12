Grace C. (Klein) Dean, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center.
To celebrate Grace’s life, immediate family and close friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Grace’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. The service will be available live on the Behr Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Grace was born on April 23, 1926, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Martha (Boemecke) Klein.
Grace was born and raised in the Balltown area, where she attended school. She was united in marriage to her “honey,” Clarence Dean, on October 15, 1945. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage, and 3 sons, before Clarence sadly passed away on October 27, 1998.
Clarence and Grace moved to North Buena Vista, where they ran their own farm until they retired in 1984 and moved to Dubuque. They were members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Buenie, and when they moved to town they joined Holy Ghost Church.
Grace embraced her full-time role of wife, mother and homemaker. She had a green thumb and always planted a big garden at the farm. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading, dancing, doing word search puzzles and entertaining the neighborhood children. Grace also had a passion for traveling and has visited almost every state in the United States, as well as Canada.
Grace was a people person who enjoyed sitting and visiting with everyone. We are heartbroken to see Grace leave us, but find some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully, free of all the health issues she had faced so bravely.
Those left to cherish Grace’s memory include her 2 sons, Marvin (Sandy) Dean, Guttenberg, IA, and Leonard Dean, Farley, IA; her grandchildren, Nicole (Nate) Teut, Tracie (Charles Schiele) McCambridge, Christopher (Angie) Dean, Melissa (Eric) Gendreau, Ken (Stephany) Dean, Amy (Gary) Hantelmann, Shawntel Schmitt, Dennis (Corinna) Dean and Dan (Megan Hart-Hofstetter) Dean; 19 great-grandchildren, with 1 more on the way; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence Dean; a son, Jerry Dean; 2 sisters, Dorothy (George) Mihm and Lila (Virgil) Nauman; and a brother, Ambrose (Laverne) Klein.
The family requests no flowers, but will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Grace’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Grace Dean Family.
