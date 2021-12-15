Ronald “Ron” Riniker, 63, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you