John P. “Junnie” Mihalakis, age 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at home peacefully on September 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.
An extended family visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with services at 3:00 p.m., with Deacon Mike Ellis. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in John P. Mihalakis name to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.
Junnie was born on March 18, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, the youngest son of Viola (Neubauer) and Phillip Mihalakis. Junnie married the love of his life, Letha “Midge” (Billmeyer) Mihalakis, on February 23, 1949, at Saint Mary’s Church in Dubuque, IA. They were together 69 years before Midge passed in 2018. Junnie characterized his beloved Midge as his “Angel,” a metaphor that Junnie claimed his father Phillip used to describe Midge upon meeting her for the first time.
Junnie grew up in “The Flats” of Dubuque. At an early age, Junnie developed a fascination for fishing and the Mississippi River. It was this passion that spawned the first of many successful business ventures over the years. Junnie was a self-made man who was ambitious and aggressive in his work. He had a gift to see opportunities where others did not. He worked in partnership with brother-in-law Richard Billmeyer for over forty years. Besides his enterprising spirit, his true love was spending time at the Bass Camp Resort, Minnesota City, MN, his home away from home for over fifty years, where he entertained countless friends, professionals, and business-people by instructing them in the art of fishing.
It is easy to see Junnie’s love of fishing but knowing him was to know that his generosity and love for people spread past the riverbanks. There was this saying, “When God measures a man, he puts the tape around the heart, not the head.” Throughout life, Junnie approached things with a curious blend of optimism, practical wisdom, and an openness to accepting and facing whatever showed up, both good and bad. For Junnie, his life was measured by honesty, integrity, faithfulness, and giving back.
Junnie was immensely proud of his Greek lineage and one who always put family first — an exceptional father and husband who lived life to its fullest. In his later years, when asked about his life, he was always quick to respond, “It’s Been a Damn Good Life!” His life was well-lived; he worked hard, played hard, and never lost sight of his humble beginnings; he made a lifetime commitment to helping those in need.
Junnie is survived by nine children, Viola McLaughlin, Janice Lenz, Deb Oster, Vickie (Pat) Ellis, Clyde (Tina) Mihalakis, Kim (Rich) Rink, Joleen (Jim) Hedley, Mark (Dawn Wolf) Mihalakis, and Ann (Mike) Cicciarelli; 27 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Junnie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Letha “Midge” (Billmeyer) Mihalakis; a son, in infancy; a daughter, Regina; his parents; brothers, George P., and Louis “Louie” Mihalakis; and his sisters, Sophia, in infancy, Kathleen (LaVerne) Jorgensen, Irene (Hank) Waltz, Harriet Bush and Delores Wiedenbacher; and sons-in-law, John McLaughlin Jr., and James “Jim” Oster.
Junnie’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all who were instrumental in the compassionate and loving caring of Junnie, especially Sean Bradley, his personal care taker; Sue and Jeremiah, Hospice of Dubuque; and his beloved grandson, Jim. We are eternally grateful for your help.
