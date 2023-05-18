CROSSETT, Ark. — Steven Charles Schueller, 81, passed away on May 13, 2023 in Galveston, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 a.m., Friday, at the church. A livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Steve was born on August 13, 1941, to Dr. Charles and Marion Schueller in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
He attended Loras Academy, The University of Notre Dame, and completed his medical training at Georgetown University.
Steve was privileged to serve our country as a Captain in the United States Army, serving from July 8, 1968-July 7, 1970 including overseas service in the Vietnam War. While there, he was Battalion Surgeon with the 168th Combat Engineer Battalion.
His career in the medical field spanned nearly five decades. He practiced as a surgeon in Washington DC, Dallas, Detroit, Alaska, Dubuque, and most recently Arkansas where he retired.
In his free time, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, and cheering on the Fighting Irish! He was also an avid boxing fan. He was a fight doctor with the National Silver Gloves and was inducted into the Silver Glove Hall of Fame. He also appeared on HBO’s popular boxing broadcasts as physician at ringside.
Steve had a special passion for travel. He loved travelling and exploring all parts of the world.
Some of his favorite destinations were Belize, the Caribbean, Asia, and Dauphin Island.
He particularly cherished fishing and vacationing with his children on Dauphin Island.
Steve was a voracious reader, and especially enjoyed reading histories and biographies. He also took pleasure in reading Westerns, specifically Louis L’Amour. Steve loved exploring various food cuisines.
He was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. Steve particularly enjoyed music, especially the Blues.
Steve’s greatest inspirations in life were his love of God, devotion to his family, and dedication to our country. He loved all three in great measure.
He is survived by his children, Zachary Schueller of Dubuque, IA, Stella Runde of East Dubuque, IL, and Nate Schueller of Galveston, TX; grandchild, Ryan Runde; siblings; Nancy Koster of Edina, MN, Suzanne (John) Fuhrman of Bonita Springs, FL; and sister-in-law, Susan Schueller of Dubuque, IA. Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles and Marion Schueller; son, Mark Schueller; siblings, Nicola Schueller, and Jeff Schueller; and brother-in-law, Bill Koster.
A Steven Schueller Memorial Fund has been established.
His family wishes to extend a special thank you to his son Nate for his love and care, his caretakers, Rachel and Sue, Sr. Irene Arome, the SICU nursing team at UTMB’s Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX, and the entire staff at the Cascades at Galveston for the wonderful care given to Steve. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.