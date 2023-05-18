CROSSETT, Ark. — Steven Charles Schueller, 81, passed away on May 13, 2023 in Galveston, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 a.m., Friday, at the church. A livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

