GALENA, Ill. — Daniel R. Sertle, 62, of Galena, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where a celebration of life will follow.