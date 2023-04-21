EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Annette M. “Nett” Schmitt, 83, of East Dubuque, IL passed away at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Annette was born on September 14, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Regina (Nauman) Schueller. She married John “Jack” H. Winchell on August 8, 1959, in Sherrill, Iowa and together they had four children, Julie, Steven, Robert and James. Annette later united in marriage to Steven E. “Steve” Schmitt on April 19, 1975, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Annette was formerly employed with the Dubuque Community School District. Thereafter, Annette was a partner with her husband, Steve, in an owner/operator trucking operation for North American Van Lines and later with Steve Schmitt Trucking Company, specializing in the transport and installation of fitness equipment in high-end health and fitness facilities located throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Annette and Steve traveled and seen the entire country together. She could easily provide travel routes before Google Maps even existed and she prided herself on being a five-foot female with a CDL who could drive 18-wheelers.
Annette loved the outdoors, especially the spring and summer seasons when she could cut her grass, watch her birds, cuss at chipmunks and raccoons, water and talk to her flowers to encourage them to grow. Where most people may find themselves confounded, Annette had a natural talent and ability to make things grow. Even though Annette couldn’t swim a single stroke if her life depended on it, she loved boating, fishing, and floating on the water or in a pool. She took many fishing and camping trips to Cygnet Lake in Ontario, Canada. Annette was an avid NFL football fan. She never really had a favorite team, but she preferred quarterbacks, where we suspect a player named “Aaron” was her boyfriend until a new guy named “Patrick” came along. Annette liked to attend “mass” at the local casinos. Finally, and most importantly, Annette loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four (4) children, Julie Winchell, of Sterling, IL, Steven (Lou Ann) Winchell, of Prior Lake, MN, Robert (Kristine) Winchell of Dubuque, IA, James (Jody) Winchell, of East Dubuque, IL; six (6) grandchildren, Nicole (Sean) Winchell-Colby, Paulina (Kenny) Smith, Kayla (Tanner) Oglesby, Andrea (Sam) Burds, Ryan (Kate) Winchell, Andrew (Mariah) Winchell; four great-grandchildren, Tucker, Lucy, Sutton and Piper; her sibling Marilyn (James) Lansing; brothers-in-law, Louis McDonough and David Wernke; sister-in-law, Eileen Schueller.
Having members whom served this wonderful country of These United States of America, the family wishes to properly and appropriately say “thank you” to the East Dubuque Police Department and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response, care and assistance.
