Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas L. Healy, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Susan R. Hosch, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond G. Kirschbaum, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Larson Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Bonita K. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Eddie L. Poppe, Hudson, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary of Mount Carmel, Waterloo. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Rosemary M. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Elizabeth C. Smith, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11:15 a.m. today at the church.