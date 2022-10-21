PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Beverly K. “Bev” Peacock, age 84 of Platteville, WI formerly of Shullsburg and Darlington, WI passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at her home in Platteville. She was born January 22, 1938 in Darlington the daughter of Floyd “Ike” and Irma (Goke) Carpenter. Bev grew up in Darlington and at age 11, Frank and Rilla Reichling took Beverly and her siblings into their care and raised them as their own. She lived her entire childhood in Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School. She was united in marriage to Mervil V. Peacock on October 26, 1957 at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Following their marriage, she and Mervil moved to Shullsburg where they ran Peacock’s Texaco Filling Station and raised their family. In 2002, Bev moved to Platteville where she has resided since.
Bev is survived by her children: Russell (Laura) Peacock of Deerfield, WI and Robert (Kathy) Peacock of Coggon, IA; her grandchildren: Zachariah (Liz), Anna (Erich), Hannah, and Meghan; her great-grandchildren: Lily, Evelyn, and Emmalee; one brother: John (Beverly) Carpenter of Platteville; one sister: Linda (Gary) Bawden of Darlington; one brother-in-law: Ken (Martha) Peacock of Rockford, IL; her special friends: Marge Lee of Darlington and Connie Frost of Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mervil in 1998.
Bev loved her family more then anything else in the world and cherished the time she spent with them creating memories they will all remember forever. In her free time, Bev enjoyed bowling, playing softball, playing cards, fishing, and gambling — always thoroughly enjoying her trips to Las Vegas. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) with Rev. Nick McElrath of First Baptist Church in Darlington. A private family burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Bev’s name.
The family would like to thank Grant County Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Bev the past few months.
The family would also like to thank Bev’s neighbors, Tim and Tilly, for taking such wonderful care of her.
