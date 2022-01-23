William James Hughes, 75 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on January 20, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Bill was born on April 14, 1946 in Wisconsin the son of Francis and Ruth (Benson) Hughes.
Bill Hughes was a quiet man. He lived a simple life and was content with all that it offered. Born in Wisconsin he grew up and moved to Dubuque, where he met Sherry Freeman and married her. The two later divorced, but not before he became the father of Heather, Justin, and Jennifer.
He spent his free time working hard on yardwork or fixing things. He loved tinkering and was always working with his hands. He was known as a man you could have a beer with, and even after the dr. told him it was time to put away the bottle opener he was still known to sneak a drink here and there with the neighbors.
Bill will be remembered by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Bill is survived by his children, Heather (Todd) Kleemeyer, Winfield, Iowa; Justin (Jennifer) Hughes, Winfield, Iowa; and Jennifer (Chris) Falls, Gilbert, SC, as well as his 13 grandchildren (who will undoubtedly hear every story we have).
Bill was uncomfortable with attention and per his wishes no services will be held. Have a beer and talk about all of your memories of the man who would have surely stammered and blushed when hearing them. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.