BELLEVUE, Iowa — Clifford G. Meier, 91, of Bellevue, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

