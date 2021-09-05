Clifford G. Meier Telegraph Herald Sep 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Clifford G. Meier, 91, of Bellevue, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue.Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Hawkeyes fans congregate at Gary Dolphin's Iron Bar in Dubuque TH EXCLUSIVE: Court documents reveal additional details of Dubuque death investigation Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection New-to-Dubuque doctor helped treat athletes in run up to Olympics Local law enforcement reports