Marilyn L. Bird, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Larry L. Bradley Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ronald P. Brady, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Allen D. Carper, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Manchester Siebert Hall.
Arlys J. Case, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Glenda L. Dennler, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, First Congregational Church, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patricia F. Furuseth, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Rita M. Glasgow, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, with a parish rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Stella F. Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church Hall, North Buena Vista. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sally B. Jansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the cathedral.
Linda J. Johns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Virginia Kinsella, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Sinsinawa Mound.
William Kreiman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, with a remembrance and prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
David J. LaDow Jr., Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Philip W. Larsen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary J. Leppert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the funeral home.
Carl R. Noel, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
John J. O’Connell Jr., Dubuque — Farewell toast visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Vigil prayer service: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Church of the Resurrection.
Charles E. Ross, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Margaret J. Saam, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gregory L. Scremin, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Richard Tigges, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Beverly Wenzel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11:30 Wednesday at the funeral home.
