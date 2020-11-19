Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gary R. Bakey, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue.
Francis Clemen, Colesburg, Iowa — Inurnment: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Colesburg.
Jean Dunne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Saint Patrick Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terry W. Fangman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ralph Hastings, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
John R. Kass Jr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque.
Gerald A. Miller, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Ronald P. Nauman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Gary Nodolf, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Ronald B. Salow Jr., Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Lorraine E. Tegeler, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.