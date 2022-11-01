James R. “Jim” Fitzgerald, age 63, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on October 29, 2022, at MercyOne in Dubuque, with his loving family by his side. To honor Jim’s life, a private family service is being held.
Jim was born on June 10, 1959, in Dubuque, IA, one of three sons to James C. and Carol D. (Barton) Fitzgerald. He always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and being surrounded by family and loved ones whenever possible. Jim worked at A.Y. McDonald for many years, but truly would have rather been in the kitchen at home making his next homemade pizza for all to enjoy. Add in a little time on the motorcycle, or working on projects around the home and Jim was as content as he could be in this life. His greatest joy though really was having Martha and all their family members close by to savor each day and the blessings within it. We will miss Jim more than words could say and treasure every memory he leaves behind now. Thank you, Jim, for keeping life uncomplicated and may the Lord keep you safe in His loving arms until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jim include his loving companion of 23 years, Martha Garcia, Dubuque, IA; Martha’s children include, Jose (Melissa) Garcia, Milwaukee, WI, Susie Garcia, Dubuque, IA, David (Katrina) Garcia, Atlanta, GA, Rebecca Garcia, Milwaukee, WI, and Gumaro Garcia, Milwaukee, WI; his brother, John (Paula) Fitzgerald, Dubuque, IA; his aunt, Judy Biggin, Dubuque, IA; his nieces and nephews, Sean Fitzgerald, Dubuque, IA, Chad Fitzgerald, Cedar Rapids, IA, David (Liz) Fitzgerald, Cedar Rapids, IA, Kristina (Jeff) Streif, Dubuque, IA, and Brittni Fitzgerald, Dubuque, IA; his great nephews, Eben Streif, and Jay and Myles Pittman; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jeffrey M. Fitzgerald; and his uncle, Robert Biggin.
Jim’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care over this last week.
