ELKADER, Iowa — Ronald Dean Engelhardt, 77, known by many as “the ice cream man,” of Elkader, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Elkader Care Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, all at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkader. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Inurnment will be in East Side Cemetery, Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family with arrangements.