Joanne L Stierman, 84, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Church, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.

The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

