Raymond “Wayne” Stanfley, 96, of Dubuque, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Per Wayne’s wishes there will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Wayne was born December 4, 1926, in Boyd, WI, the son of Raymond and Charlotte (Mott) Stanfley. On October 20, 1979, he married Judy Biba at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Wayne served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952 as a Mess Sgt. Wayne worked for some time as a farmer. He later worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at John Deere for 22 years and later in maintenance at Mt. Carmel for 20 years where he then retired.
After retiring he enjoyed spending time volunteering at the YMCA Y-Camp. Wayne was a true handyman, he could fix anything.Wayne enjoyed walking outside and at the mall. He also enjoyed making popcorn at the Dubuque County Fair.Wayne was a 32nd Degree Mason and was very active in the Shrine, Grotto, Knights Templar, York Rite, Dubuque Lodge #3, and Eastern Star. For many years he served as an adult advisor to Allen Chapter of DeMolay and was a Rainbow Dad for the Bellevue-Dubuque Chapter of Rainbow Girls.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Stanfley of Dubuque; three children, Randy (Debbie) Stanfley of Lancaster, WI; Rhonda (John) Dean of Escondido, CA; and Terin (Damian) Limoges of Clive, IA; three grandchildren, Dillon Dean and Derek (Julie) Dean, and Payten Limoges; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Riley Dean; brother, Jerry Stanfley of Lancaster, WI; sister, Doris (Milt) Keeney of Hudson, WI; two sisters-in-law, Julie (Bill) Chitwood of Boscobel, WI and Patsy McKenzie of Madison, WI; and nieces and nephews, Chuck, Chris, Cathy, Cindy, Vernon, Jeff, Melissa, Jessica, and Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of Randy and Rhonda, Shirley Stanfley; brother, Lyle (Doris) Stanfley; three sisters in infancy, Margie, Joyce, and Donna; and two nephews, Steve Stanfley and Dave Keeney.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Martha and Roger Driscoll, neighbors, Dick and Sharon, Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff at Luther Manor for all of their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to the Kaaba Shriners, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport, IA 52807.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Raymond’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
