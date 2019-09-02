Robert Erdenberger, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Patricia E. Feist, Stitzer, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Stitzer United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis., and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Norma M. Fortmann, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Murilla A. Gehl, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Emmet Jones, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church, rural Waterville, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Ralph F. Kunkel, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today Immaculate Conception Parish Center, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the parish center.
Clayton K. Lange, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Avis C. Middaugh, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, , Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Gary L. Pfeiler, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Eugene C. Severn, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Chapel at Good Samaritan Society, Postville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
ABOUT OBITUARIES
Longer obituaries are paid for, and information is provided by the family. Death notices are published at no charge.