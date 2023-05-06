DARLINGTON, Wis. — Michael E. Gille, Darlington, WI, unexpectedly died May 2, 2023. Mike was the first-born son of LaVerne (Pug) and Jeanie (McDermott) Gille on April 29, 1954. Mike was a life-long resident of Darlington.
Following graduation from Darlington High School, class of 1972, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Germany. He later moved to Oshkosh, WI where he met Kim. They moved to Darlington in 1978 to “temporarily” help Pug and Jeanie in the family business. They saw Darlington as their home and married June 16, 1979. Mike continued directing the family business, GDC, along with his nephew, Ryan, in the dairy and food industries.
Mike and Kim were blessed with two sons, Cole born 1994 and Kyle born 1995. The “boys” always will be a source of tremendous joy and pride to Mike and Kim. The boys will forever carry their Dad in their heart and soul.
In addition to Kim, Cole and Kyle, survivors include Ryan and Heidi, their children Mila and Taggart (Darlington) and niece Ashley (Monroe). Mike was predeceased by his parents, Pug and Jeanie, siblings Patty, Nancy and Tom, grandparents and in-laws, Art and Cecilia Sherrell.
Mike wasn’t a fan of pomp and circumstance, but he loved a good argument and deeply cared for his golfing buddies, business partners and friends. In respect to his wishes there will not be a service. He would say “Later. See you at the ninth hole and we’ll go a round again.” A memorial tribute will later be established. Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, WI assisted the family.
