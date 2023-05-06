DARLINGTON, Wis. — Michael E. Gille, Darlington, WI, unexpectedly died May 2, 2023. Mike was the first-born son of LaVerne (Pug) and Jeanie (McDermott) Gille on April 29, 1954. Mike was a life-long resident of Darlington.

Following graduation from Darlington High School, class of 1972, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Germany. He later moved to Oshkosh, WI where he met Kim. They moved to Darlington in 1978 to “temporarily” help Pug and Jeanie in the family business. They saw Darlington as their home and married June 16, 1979. Mike continued directing the family business, GDC, along with his nephew, Ryan, in the dairy and food industries.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.