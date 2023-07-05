BERNARD, Iowa — Rodney J. Weipert, 65, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on July 1, 2023.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday July 7, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens on a later date.
Rod was born in Waukon, Iowa on January 1, 1958, son of Robert and Eunice (Hook) Weipert Sr. He married Kim Keil and together they had three children: Tressa, Jesse, and Tiffany.
Rod was in the logging business since the age of 16. He also worked at John Deere in Waterloo, IA and the Dubuque Packing Company.
Recommended for you
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kim, their children Tressa Duve, Jesse Weipert, and Tiffany Weipert, seven grandchildren Levi, Lexi, Lyvi, and Louie Duve, Quintin and Brody Weipert, and Kye Wagner, and two great-grandchildren Ella and Alyla, siblings Bob (Beth) Weipert, Robin (Tony) Koch, Richard Weipert, Ron (Kathy) Weipert, Mary Jo (Mike) Sherman, Rhonda (Kevin) Meier, and twin brothers Lenny and Lance Weipert, siblings-in-law John (Tracey) Keil, Pam (Randy) Zimerman, Jay (Barbara) Keil, and Todd Keil, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Eunice, brother Donnie Weipert, mother-in-law Rosemary (Keil) Shoop, brother-in-law Doug Keil, cousins Tommy Weipert and Trish (Weipert) Jones, and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his hospice nurses Jen and Hillary, and Dr. Kyle Tevebough.