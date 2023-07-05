BERNARD, Iowa — Rodney J. Weipert, 65, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on July 1, 2023.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday July 7, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens on a later date.

