FARLEY, Iowa — Steven R. “Punk” Georgen, We are profoundly saddened at the loss of our Husband and Father, Steven Robert “Punk” Georgen who peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family after a courageous and valiant fight against lung and blood cancer at the age of 69. Cancer was unable to steal Punk’s witty humor, zest for life, the twinkle in his eyes, or his smile that could light up a room, which will all be missed dearly by all who had a pleasure of knowing him.
Visitation for Punk will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post #656 services will be held at 7 p.m.
Services for Punk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St., Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller. Services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Punk was born October 16, 1951 to doting parents, Charles P. and Helen (Boge) Georgen and he was a lifelong resident of Farley; only having ever moved across the street and back again. He was a proud member of the boy scouts in his younger years with his father as the cub scout leader. Cub scouts is where his nickname, Punk, originated, as he was too young for scouts, but got to tag along with his dad to scout meeting and trips. Punk attended St. Joseph’s in Farley for a catholic education through grade 12 and graduated in 1969. On April 30, 1976 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Kay Gotto, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston. They went on to raise three wonderful children who blessed them with 11 grandchildren, with the 12th one due to be born in October.
Punk served in the National Guard for 6 years and was a proud veteran. Punk was first employed by Tristate Paving and later transitioned to River City Paving, a division on Mathy, working in a multitude of different positions over the years, with retirement in 2017. Punk held a great passion for deer and pheasant hunting, walleye fishing, beach days with his family on the Mississippi River or traveling to South Dakota with his buddies for a grumpier old men version of fishing. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family and talking the highlights with his friends. Punk had a lifelong love for the Mississippi River starting with fishing and skiing with his dad, then cruising on the river or getting together with friends and family on the sand bars. He loved to teach his grandkids all he knew about fishing or take them on the river any chance he got. Punk and Mary Kay settled into their summer cabin in N. Buena Vista in 2000 and have since spent many wonderful days making friends that turned into family on Punk Lane, riding golf carts, fishing off the banks, working on many projects he orchestrated, watching for the yearly floods, and listening to the frog’s croak. Punk had a true enthusiasm for life; loved attending or watching Nascar races, loved to travel with his family on cruises or to resorts, day trips just driving to get a treat, Cabela’s runs, trips to Buenie, or doing anything that involved his family. He loved sitting on his “Perch” at home watching the birds, squirrels, and cars, or tending to his lawn and garden. Punk had a undeniable selfless nature to him and his favorite past time was watching his grandkids play, chase and have fun. He had a faithful group and friends who spent many early years camping, traveling, fishing, or having drinks at 3rd Base and in more recent years, they always kept the bonds strong with visits, texts, or phone calls.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa and the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Punk is survived by his wife 45 years, Mary Kay Georgen of Farley; and his devoted children, Nick (Stephanie) Georgen of Farley, Kate (Matt) Link of Balltown, and Lisa (Jason) Moore of Farley; his pride and joy grandchildren, Charlie, Charlotte, Clara, and baby Georgen due in October, Lauryn, Landon, Hailey, Logan and Braeden Link, Braelyn, Helena, and Maddon Moore; one brother, John (Robin) Georgen Sr. of Delhi, IA; mother-in-law, Grace Gotto of Bankston, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Karen (Mac) McAllister, Donna (Jon) Loes both of Cascade, IA, Diane Simon, Laurie (Peter) Simon both Farley, IA, Dan (Judy) Gotto and Joe (Sherry) Gotto both of Bankston, IA, and Lois (Mike) Kruse of Petersburg; and 30 nieces and nephews.
Punk is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judy Georgen; Grandparents, father-in-law, Leon Gotto, and brother-in-law, Carl Simon; nephew, Corey Simon; and great niece, Natalie Kluesner.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their compassionate care, especially nurse Kelli and caregiver Peggy, Dr. Engelman and the Cancer Center staff, Dr. Janes, and his devoted friends and family who have supported our family during this difficult fight.
Dad fought like hell without complaint. Cancer didn’t win, his strength did and he’s a hero for the fight. He will be forever missed and loved dearly.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Steven R. Georgen Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046. Also, a video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com