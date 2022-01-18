MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Russell Hartman, 70, of Mount Carroll and formerly of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Mount Carroll Church of God, followed by a celebration of life.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Mount Carroll, is assisting the family.

