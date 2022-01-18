Russell Hartman Telegraph Herald Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Russell Hartman, 70, of Mount Carroll and formerly of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Mount Carroll Church of God, followed by a celebration of life.Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Mount Carroll, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount-carroll-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today