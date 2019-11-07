GALENA, Ill. — Diane Palagi, 68, of Galena, Ill., died November 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 South Greenwood Avenue, in Blue Island, Ill.
Chapel prayers will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Church, 2339 York Street, also in Blue Island.
Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is in charge of local arrangements.