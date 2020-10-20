Sister Barbara Jean Tascher, BVM, (Jean Vincent), 85, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30-10:45 a.m., followed immediately by funeral services. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Barbara Jean was an elementary teacher in Chicago; DeKalb, Ill.; Kansas City, Mo.; Phoenix; and Santa Ana and Burbank, Calif. She ministered as a licensed psychiatric technician in Santa Ana and Orange, Calif., and a parish visitor in North Hollywood, Calif.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Chicago, to Vincent and Immogene (Seymour) Tascher. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1952, from St. Bede Parish, Fox Lake, Ill. She professed first vows on March 19, 1955, and final vows on July 16, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Paul (Patricia) & Edward (Evelyn) Tascher; and sister, Vinciann Tascher.
She is survived by a brother, Vincent (Winifred) Tascher, Jr., Ingleside, Ill.; and sisters, Carol (Edward) Klenke and Mary Louise Tascher, The Villages, Fla.; nieces, nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 68 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35 N, East Dubuque, Ill. 61025, is in charge of arrangements.