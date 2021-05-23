DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Sharon A. Pitzen, 74, of Dickeyville, WI, passed away, with her family by her side, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at home. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Sharon was born on June 26, 1946, to Harry & Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman in Dubuque, IA. She married John C. Pitzen on August 1, 1964, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, John; 3 sons: Dale (Denise) Pitzen, of Beloit, WI, Mark (Michelle) Pitzen, of Mount Horeb, WI, and Bryan (Kristine) Pitzen, of Madison, WI; 2 grandsons: Gabriel Pitzen, of Madison, WI, and Collin Pitzen, of Mount Horeb, WI; a granddaughter, Sierra Pitzen, of Mount Horeb, WI; a brother, Harold Schiffman, of Potosi, WI; a sister, Vera (Jerry) Kruser, of Kieler, WI; 2 sisters-in-law: Dolores Schiffman, of Casper, WY, and Dorothy Chapman, of East Dubuque, IL; a brother-in-law, Terry Bode, of Kieler, WI; also a very special nephew and his wife, Dennis & Pam Pearce, of Hazel Green, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: Paul Schiffman & Engelbert Schiffman; and 4 sisters: Joyce Pearce, Adele Helbing, Jane Bode and Mary Lou Feltes.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Sharon A. Pitzen Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Sharon A. Pitzen Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.