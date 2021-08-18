LANCASTER, Wis. — Roger B. Martin, 80, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Martin Schwarz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster.

