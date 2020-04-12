BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — James C. “Lumpy” Hendrickson, 42, of Bloomington, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away April 8th, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Potosi.
Jamie deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with COVID-19, having a public visitation is not possible. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jamie was born on August 19th, 1977, in Galena, IL, the son of Ronald and Rosemary (Winter) Hendrickson.
Jamie was a self-employed carpenter, he owned and operated H.E. Square Construction.
Jamie had a love for dirt track racing, riding his Harley, playing cards, but had no bigger love than he had for his girls.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Ronald and Rosemary Hendrickson, of Galena, IL; his fiance, Cindy Ross, of Bloomington, WI; four daughters, Hannah, HopeAnn, Elonna, at home, Edna Richardson, of Platteville; brother, Jeff Hendrickson, of Hazel Green; sister, Joanne (Jim) Fonger, of Hanover; brother, Justin (Lisa) Hendrickson, of Dubuque; granddaughter, Roselee, of Platteville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Luther “Slim” and Myrtle Hendrickson and Clarence and Rita Winter.
At a future time, when it is safe for everyone to be together, we will have a celebration of Jamie’s life. Until then, cards may be sent to 205 Park Ave., Galena, IL, 61036. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.