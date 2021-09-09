Robert LeRoy Steffens, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Robert will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayers service will be held at 5 p.m. with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at a later date.
Robert was born April 8, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Nicholas L. And Ardell A. (Higley) Steffens. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1972-1974. He worked for Hodge Equipment in Dubuque, Iowa until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed attending rodeo’s, he was always seen in his cowboy hat and boots with a Pepsi in his hand.
He is survived by two children, Katy Steffens of Cascade, IA, and Charlie (Angie) Steffens of Sherrill, IA; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kimberly, and Kendall; four siblings, John Steffens of Epworth, IA, Tom (Cindy) Steffens, Sandra (Charles) Moreland both of Peosta, IA, and Daniel (Laurie) Steffens of Sherrill, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Debra (Mausser) Steffens-Allen; two brothers, James Steffen, and Paul Steffen.