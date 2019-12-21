HANOVER, Ill. — Lawrence “Larry” R. Bell Jr., age 65, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away suddenly while working at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Hanover on Friday, December 20, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.