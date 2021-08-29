APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Kay Helene Hammer age 82 of Apple River, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 24th 2021 at Midwest Medical Center Galena IL of Congestive Heart Failure.
Kay was born on June 7th, 1939, in Galena IL. The 3rd child of Irvin and Dorothy (Sproule) Childs. She married Robert C. Hammer on August 16th, 1958, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Galena IL by Reverend John Dolan. They resided and worked the family farm together with their 2 sons in rural Apple River for 63 years until Robert’s death in 2007. Kay attended St Mary’s Catholic School in Galena and St Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque where she graduated in 1957. Besides working the farm with her family, she joined St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Apple River where she was a CCD Teacher, sacristan and Eucharistic Minister and an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She also served as an Election Judge for many years. Kay’s hobbies include ceramics, feeding the birds and flower gardens. She loved spending time with her family and friends playing card games, talking on the phone and shopping. When it came to the holidays, she always went all out on gifts for everyone especially the grandkids!
Kay had a big heart to match her larger-than-life personality. She will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Ronald and Richard (Mary) both of rural Apple River. Her 4 grandchildren, Keith (Brittany) of Dubuque, Megan (Mike Broege), Seth (friend Angel Marzofka) all of Apple River and Tristen (Ryan) Travis of Scales Mound. 5 Great Grandchildren Charlie, Kyle and Faith Broege of Apple River, Rhett and Wyatt Travis of Scales Mound.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Parents, sisters Nancy (Brownie) Steinle, Shirley (Dale) Hillary and Mary Childs all of Galena. A granddaughter Lynnette Marie Hammer, a special Aunt Helene Allen and a special Cousin Judy Esterline.
A Very special Thank You goes out to Dr Vandigo, Gwen Harwick, Jennell Fenn, the Staff and Residents of the Galena Assisted Living facility.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bench St, in Galena on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with Fr. Howard C. Barch, Jr. and Fr. Andrew Skrobutt officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Galena. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. — 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound, IL is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.