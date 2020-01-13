Irene Ehrenkrantz, age 90, of 3730 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, passed away January 10, 2020.
Respecting her wishes, a memorial gathering will be at a later date at the internment of her ashes in General William Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J., next to her spouse, Seymour Ehrenkrantz. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for Irene and her family.
Irene was born January 23, 1929, in Hayange, (Moselle) France, the only daughter of Barbara Sophie (nee) Deutsch and Leopold Hentges. She graduated from College Moderne de Jeunes Filles, Thionville, (Moselle) France, with the class of 1946. During WWII she had met Seymour Ehrenkrantz at Ott’s Cafe and from their first dance they fell in love. After the war, Seymour came back to France to make Irene his beautiful bride. On October 29, 1946, in Florange, (Moselle) France, they married. Together they raised two children, Susan and Marc, in Haddon Heights, N.J., and celebrated 56 happy years of marriage. Seymour passed away after a long illness on February 9, 2002, in Camden, N.J.
Irene was a caring person who, in her younger years, enjoyed folk dancing and tennis. She knitted, embroidered, quilted, crocheted and sewed with exceptional skill. Neighborhood children came over to ask for help with their projects. In later years she took very good care of our father, and for that we are forever grateful.
Irene will be dearly missed by her two children, Susan (Raymond Wilson), of Dubuque, Iowa, Marc (Susan Kuzma) Ehrenkrantz, of Hillsborough, N.J.; her sister-in-law, Jenny Ehrenkrantz, (Hancocks Bridge, NJ); many nieces and nephews; and cousins, in France, Irene Le Clerc, Marie Jeanne Hocquard, Madeleine Deutsch; Dubuque friends, Ann Ernst and Stella Psihoyos; lifelong friends, Madeleine Perl, Elisabeth Poire, (in France), Lucille Abramowitz (Westmont, N.J.), and Simone Avitello (Westbury Heights, N.J.)
Irene is preceded in death by her husband; both parents; her parents-in-law, Max and Tillie Ehrenkrantz; her other in-laws, Morris and Robin Satinsky, Leon and Bobby Mircoff, Ted Ehrenkrantz; cousins, Joseph (“Pepel”) Deutsch, Claude Le Clerc, and Mick Hocquard.
Sincere thanks and appreciation are in order to her Sunset Park Place “family” and staff (especially Jerry, Kathy, Erica and Sue) where she felt at home in her last years; and to Drs. Brian Moran and Mark Hermann for their medical care and compassionate expertise. Thanks also go to Hospice of Dubuque and the additional supportive help from Gladys, Landi, Nanci, Tina, Traci and Vicky. Without this “team effort” Irene could not have managed to live her last days in the comfort of her home.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please give to the charity of your choice.
