Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Marie M. Ambrosy, Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Bulman, Decorah, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Stone Ridge Community Church, Decorah. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Waukon Banquet Center.
Penny Jo Hendricks, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Harry C. Kelleher Jr., San Diego, Calif. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elkader, Iowa.
Brianna M. Leach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Alvina M. Mauer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Judith J. Weber, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.