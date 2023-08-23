ASBURY, Iowa — Joan L. Jackson, 85, of Asbury and formerly of Menominee, Ill., died on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will take place in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Menominee.