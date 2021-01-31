Donald E. Kruse, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on January 24th, 2021, at Ennoble Manor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Don was born in Dubuque on January 13th, 1941, the son of Edward and Lenore (Schwendinger) Kruse. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High school in 1959.
Don married Jeannie Breitbach on September 28th, 1963, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Don was a carpenter for Richard’s Construction and Pusateri Construction. He also worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, Zephyr Aluminum Products, and retired from Portzen Construction. After retirement, he began working for Camp Little Cloud. He was a member of Carpenters Union #678 and Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque.
Before his stroke, Don enjoyed golfing and traveling all over the country with his wife by his side. Later in life, Don enjoyed watching nature, going out to eat and visiting the local casinos.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; four children, Diane (Steve) Hefel, of Peosta, IA, Kevin (Betsy) Kruse, of Washington Crossing, PA, Brian (Melanie) Kruse, of Wilton, IA, Todd (Robert O’Hara) Kruse, of Oak Park, IL; seven grandchildren, Kristal, Linsey (Daniel), Abbie, Caroline (Steve), Alison, Julianne, Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Alice; one brother, Gary (Ann) Kruse, of Dubuque; and many relatives, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Kruse; two children, William and Susan; and several in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Memorials in Don’s name may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, 52003.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Ennoble Manor for all their care and kindness for Don.