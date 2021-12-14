BELLEVUE, Iowa — Stan D. Matthews, 79, of Bellevue, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, where services will follow.

Complete arrangements are pending.

Tags

Recommended for you