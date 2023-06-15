HANOVER, Ill. — Louise McCormick of Hanover, age 82, died on June 12, 2023. Cherished daughter of the late James and Helen (nee Sullivan) McCormick; dear sister of the late Dennis (Elizabeth) McCormick and the late Joseph (Mary Beth) McCormick; proud aunt of James McCormick, Elizabeth (William) Kenny, Edward McCormick, Kate (late Donard) Lucey, Theresa (Ken) Callero, Molly (Jeremiah) Sullivan and the late Martin McCormick. A loving aunt to 12 great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces. Louise was born and raised in Hanover, IL. She was a life-long member of St. John the Evangelist’s Catholic Church. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1959, Rosary College in 1963, and received her master’s degree from Loras College. She was a beloved teacher of both History and English Literature. She taught briefly at Marion Central, in Woodstock, Illinois and at Hanover High School, before spending the rest of her career at East Dubuque High School. She was coaxed out of retirement to serve as principal and recess facilitator at Nativity BVM grade school in Menominee, Illinois.
In addition to hosting any niece or nephew who wanted to extend their weekend visit for a week or three; she spent her summers reading, completing New York Times crossword puzzles, reading, golfing with family and friends, reading, serving gin and tonics on her back porch during cocktail hour, and reading. She was a passionate Cubs fan. She was thrilled to live long enough to see them win a World Series. She had a thirst for knowledge, new experiences and for fun. There were adventures to be had whether on the back roads near her home, driving the narrow streets of European cities, spelunking with her great nieces and nephews or trying to write an episode for “Murder She Wrote” with her cousins. She shared her love for books, theater, opera and travel with everyone she met; inspiring others to step out and try something new. She loved games and to play cards. If it challenged her and offered a “win” Louise was hooked. Her Faith and her family were the most important thing to her. She never missed an opportunity to say I love you.
Family and friends will be received at Law Jones Funeral Home at Hanover, Illinois on Sunday, June 18th from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 19th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 103 Savanna Road, Hanover, IL at 11:00 with a burial to follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, IL.