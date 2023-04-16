BALLTOWN, Iowa — Paul Reynold Stemper, 70, of Balltown died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 7:00p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

