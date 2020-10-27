Sharon L. Arntzen, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Matt Wunderlin will officiate. Private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Sharon, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 3 p.m. on November 1, 2020.
Sharon was born February 8, 1937, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Carroll) Fox. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Sharon married Howard “Hal” Arntzen on August 17, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. Sharon loved to eat ice cream, and if you gave her a choice of flavors, it would always be vanilla. She was a loving homemaker who was very dedicated to her family.
Survivors include her children, Jay (Tracy) Arntzen, of Marietta, Georgia, Julie (Craig) McCaw, of Dubuque, and James (Melanie) Arntzen, of Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason), Nick (Alisa), Chelsea, Joshua, Jared, Jessica, Mason, Reagan and Thomas; great-granddaughter, Juliana; a great-grandson that is due in January; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Pat) Arntzen, of Corning, Iowa, and Gary Arntzen, of Cedar Rapids; and special friends, Bonnie and Mel Sund and Lori Streit.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal, in 2011; and son, Jeffrey Arntzen.
Memorials may be directed to Saving Susan at www.savingsusanministry.org
